Oyo commiserates with family of boy killed by gunshot

The Oyo State Government has commiserated with the family of a secondary school boy accidentally killed by a bullet allegedly fired by a policeman on Tuesday morning in Ibadan.

The state government described the incident as sad, shocking and painful.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Dr Suleimon Olanrewaju, said that the incident occurred during a routine traffic infraction at Alakia area, Old Ife Road, Ibadan.

The state government promised to work with the Oyo State Police Command to investigate the matter and ensure that justice was served.

The government said that the incident was totally avoidable.

According to it, what started as a traffic offence by the father of the slain boy driving against traffic, resulted in the loss of an innocent life.

It urged residents to remain calm as the police and the government would handle the situation, while it also warned residents against breaking traffic rules.

The state government debunked the claim that the incident occurred when the police were chasing a suspected internet fraudster.

It clarified that the incident actually occurred during a routine operation by men of the Oyo State Road Traffic Maintenance Authority (OYRTMA) to check traffic infractions.

According to the statement, OYRTMA officials in conjunction with a team from the police, embarked on the traffic operation at Alakia, Old Ife Road, following complaints that some motorists drive against traffic.

The government maintained that the father of the slain boy drove a tinted black Honda Accord Car with registration number FST 639 JU against traffic at 7.30 a.m.

It said that it was in an attempt to apprehend the traffic offender that a policeman allegedly aimed a shot at one of the tyres of the car, but missed the target and killed the boy.

