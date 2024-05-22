Oyo College of Nursing begins sale of post-UTME form

The Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery has commenced the sale of post-Universal Matriculation Examination form to prospective students aspiring to pursue the Basic Nursing Programme.

This was contained in a statement by the Provost of the College, Dr. Gbonjubola Owolabi, made available on Tuesday.

The Provost stated that the sale of forms will run from May 20 to August 16, 2024, while the post-UTME examination is scheduled to hold on August 26 and 27, 2024.

Owolabi further said after the sales, interview will be followed on the 2nd-6th September, 2024.

She warned that the public should not provide personal or financial information to any unofficial source claiming to be associated with the College.

She charged interested candidates to follow the process of online application through the College’s website: www.oysconme.edu.ng, or contact the ICT center of the college for further enquiry.

She added that the college will not compromise its standard as admission would strictly be based on merit and the form is meant for those who attained the cut off mark of 200 and above in the UTME conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

The Provost further advised that payment should not be made through any Individual/agent or personal bank account details asides the link: www.oysconme.edu.ng, through which application form fee is expected to be made.

Owolabi noted that students would be awarded the academic certificate of National Diploma upon completion of the programme.