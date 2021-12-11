Oyo charges youths on active participation in politics as 2023 approaches

Oyo State Government has implored youths in the State to be more involved in the political process for the future of the state and the country.

The call was made, by representatives of the Government during the fourth Oyo State Youths Summit held at the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan over the weekend.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, noted that with preparations for the 2023 elections already afoot, youths have a huge role to play in changing the narrative of leadership across the country by entrenching the needed shift across board.

Olatunbosun said: “For the present administration in Oyo State, led by Governor Seyi Makinde, we are committed to building youths with good character. We indeed call on you to be part of the politics in the State. Get your PVC and act”.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Seun Fakorede advocated the need for youths to embrace the reality of life and improve themselves in all spheres of life.

He noted that giving them chances at every level of governance and leadership was not enough, but that youths should guard themselves with every needed knowledge to perform in every position they find themselves.

He said: “Our country is drifting today due to poor leadership, therefore, we as youths must equip ourselves with the needed knowledge, so that when we get to these positions, we will perform differently. The only reason you can come on stage is because you have been equipped to lead.

He implored youths to be ready to use their voting strength to make the necessary change in the nation, stressing that they must not only engage in complaining but be fully involved.

The guest lecturer, Prof. Sabitu Olagoke, in his address opined that youths must be supported to wake up and rise to the challenges against all odds.

He called on the government at all tiers to ensure youths get the needed education, vocational experience into entrepreneurship, and political exposure that will groom them into assuming good leadership roles.

“Groom our youths into assuming good leadership roles without playing errand boys. With such, Nigerian youths would be able to shape and chart a right cause for the free and independent Africa of our dream”, he said.

In his speech, the Resident Commissioner, Independent Electoral Commission, Barr. Mutiu Agboke challenged youths to get their PVCs, in order to enact their desired change in the coming elections.

He called on them to fight for their place in the Nigerian polity, urging them to demand a reasonable percentage in politics to achieve the change needed.

Agboke decried the rate at which youths wasted their time on social media, rather than working hard to effect changes in the polity.

Highlight of the event was presentation of awards to individuals and organizations who have impacted positively to youths development in the state.