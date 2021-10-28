Oyo charges principals on improving education standards

Principals of public secondary schools in Oyo State have been charged to be alive to their responsibilities of moulding Nigeria’s future by building improved educational standards in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Barr. Rahman Abiodun Abdu-Raheem made this call, while hosting the Executive Council of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, ANCOPSS, on Thursday, in Ibadan.

Abdu-Rahman, who advised teachers to place a premium on holistic education to build academic and moral standards, also urged the principals to ensure proper training of every child that passes through them.

While he charged the Principals to ensure that syllabuses are covered within the stipulated terms, as this will aid performance of students in internal and external examinations, the Commissioner reiterated that ANCOPSS has great roles to play at achieving quality education in the state.

According to him, “principals of schools need to showcase good leadership examples, because it means a lot. Do not delegate your responsibilities to others, in order not to compromise standards in schools”.

“I also want to encourage you to always look inwards, despite varying challenges, and make positive contributions at improving the Oyo state educational systems”.

On Schools’ Governing Board, the Commissioner ascertained that SGB is no longer formed based on political patronage as before, but on responsibilities, honesty and commitment, describing old students’ associations as responsible, vibrant partners in progress.

Barr. Abdu-Raheem, however, cautioned members of the body on the need to exhibit transparency and shun acts that could tarnish their good names such as collecting illegal fees, doctoring documents and registration of external candidates.

The Commissioner lauded the sterling efforts of Governor Seyi Makinde in restoring the omoluabi ethos in schools, which were on the verge of being eroded or completely lost a few years ago.

Also speaking, the National Secretary General of ANCOPSS, Akin Akinade, commended Governor Makinde on the giant strides taken to move education forward in Oyo State.

He also commended the present administration on recent recruitment exercise in the state, prompt payment of salaries, backlogs of promotions and benefits, reiterating the support of the body to the administration.