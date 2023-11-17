Oyo CAN urges Christians to remain tolerant, law abiding

The Oyo State branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged all Christian faithful to remain calm, tolerant and law abiding in spite of all threats.

Dr Olamide Olanrewaju, Personal Assistant and Media Aide to the Oyo State CAN Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, gave the advice.

The advice was contained in a statement made available to the News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

Olanrewaju remarked that the attention of the Christian community in the state was drawn to the publication with the headline ‘Re: 70 percent of my re-election votes were delivered by the Muslim community (Western Daily News November 16, 2023)’.

He added that the statement was allegedly credited to Governor Seyi Makinde at the Commissioning of Adogba Ultra Modern Mosque in Ibadan.

Olanrewaju said: “It is unfortunate to note that fact checking and independent research has been replaced with political calculations and figure jumping; it is more embarrassing to see these in places where it is least expected.

“When religion is weaponised and deployed into politics based on sentiments without a careful thought of the consequences, it results into crises that may in turn cause instability in the terrain.

“If we go down memory lane, a statement was made by Prof. Ishaq Akintola of the Muslim Right Concern when he advised the Muslim Community in Oyo State not to re-elect the Governor because he did not permit Hijab (Daily Post Nigeria Newspaper published on the 21st of June 2022).

“In spite of all the threats, the Christian Community, who understood that good governance is beyond religion, stood firm and voted overwhelmingly for their choice, being one of their own.

“Surprisingly, they have suddenly come to realise that their choice candidate classified their votes as minority and worthless. It is so disheartening, demoralising and undeserving”.

Olanrewaju emphasises that the Christian Community in Oyo State has been known for peace building, peacekeeping and always supporting one of their own.

He said it was worrisome that the statement allegedly credited to the governor was inciting, did not glorify God and capable of causing disaffection in the State.

“The Chairman CAN, Oyo State, has directed that, in the interest of the prevailing peaceful co-existence in the State, irrespective of the concerns of the Christian faithful regarding the publications, the body of Christ should take the pronouncements with philosophical calmness bearing no grudge.

“To that extent, all are enjoined to remain law abiding and tolerant. Our Father in Heaven will reward our labour of love in Jesus name,” he said.