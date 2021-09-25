Oyo CAN holds one million man peace prayer walk in Ibadan

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State Chapter, on Saturday embarked on a one million man prayer walk in Ibadan to pray for peace in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the faithful wore white and green shirts and caps with inscriptions ‘Peace Be Unto Nigeria and CAN is 45.’

They began the prayer at the Oyo State Government House Remembrance Arcade, Agodi, proceeded to Idiape junction Iwo road, Gate, NTA junction, UCH, Agodi Garden junction, Oyo State Secretariat, among others.

NAN reports that prayers were made at each of the junctions by the faithful.

In the opening prayer, Apostle Sunday Popoola, General Overseer of Word Communication Ministry, Ibadan, remarked that the plans of God for Nigeria would surely come to pass.

Popoola prayed that God would continue to show mercy to Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

“We pray that righteousness shall continue to exalt Nigeria while sin will no longer be a reproach; Nigeria, Oyo State will know peace, progress and good governance,” he said.

Also speaking, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State urged the faithful to use the opportunity to pray for peace to reign in Nigeria and the state.

Makinde, represented by his Executive Assistant, Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe, congratulated CAN on its 45th anniversary and urged the members to continue to pray for the well being of the state.

Earlier, Oyo State CAN Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, said the prayer walk was part of its activities to celebrate CAN’s 45 years anniversary.

“CAN clocked 45 on Aug. 25 but we decided to celebrate it through the prayer walk today.

“We have praised, prayed and made supplications to God concerning CAN, Oyo State and all of us, we believe He will surely hear us and grant our heart desires,” Akinyemiju said.

He, however, appreciated the ministers of God who supported the prayer carnival financially and morally.

NAN also reports that the faithful after embarking on the three-hours prayer walk, reconverged at Agodi Government House where the final prayers were said.

Security operatives including the Federal Road Safety Corps, Civil Defence and Boys Brigade were on-ground to ensure peace and orderliness.