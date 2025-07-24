Oyo bans Sunday trading at Bola Ige International Market

Oyo State Government has announced its readiness to enforce a ban on Sunday trading at the Bola Ige International Business Complex, popularly known as Gbagi Market, Ibadan.

The Commissioner for Investment, Trade, Cooperatives and Industry, Hon. Adeniyi Adebisi stated this on Thursday, in his office at Secretariat Ibadan.

The Commissioner explained that the ban will curb rising insecurity and restore order at the market, adding that the enforcement will take effect from Sunday, 27th July 2025.

He hinted that the enforcement is a culmination of a series of consultations and meetings held with market leaders and stakeholders over time.

Hon. Adebisi explained that criminal elements were increasingly exploiting the less crowded Sunday environment to perpetrate unlawful activities, saying this prompted renewed engagements with the market leadership, after the government decided to formalize the ban and put enforcement measures in place.

According to him, the ban on Sunday trading was originally instituted by the market leadership themselves, in a bid to maintain order and protect traders.

“However, some traders have continued to flout the directive, leading to a rise in insecurity concerns.”

“We cannot fold our arms and allow the hard-earned reputation of this great market to be tarnished by the activities of a few criminally-minded individuals. After a careful review and collaboration with the market leaders, we all agreed that strict enforcement of the Sunday trading ban is a necessary step towards restoring sanity and safeguarding the lives and property of our traders and customers,” he said.

To ensure compliance, the Commissioner announced that a dedicated task force will be deployed to the market every Sunday to prevent any form of trading or business activity.

He stressed that the enforcement is not a new directive but a government-backed measure to support the market’s existing policy and protect law-abiding traders.

The Commissioner stressed further that market leaders and stakeholders have welcomed the government’s support and pledged their continued cooperation.

He emphasized that the safety of traders, customers, and their businesses remains paramount to this government.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Olajide Okesade, highlighted the importance of shared responsibility between the government and the trading community.

He assured stakeholders of the government’s unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and order within the market.

“The Bola Ige International Business Complex is one of the largest and busiest textile and general merchandise markets in the Southwest region”, he said.

“Traders and members of the public are urged to take note of the government’s enforcement action and ensure full compliance, as violators will be sanctioned in accordance with existing regulations

