Oyo bans ‘signing out’ celebrations in secondary schools

The Oyo State Government has officially banned any form of “sign out” celebrations by final-year students in both public and private secondary schools across the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olusegun Olayiwola, disclosed this during the 2025/2026 pre-resumption meeting with public secondary schools principals, held at Lagelu Grammar School, Ibadan, on Friday.

Olayiwola, in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, in Ibadan, the state capital, also reiterated the enforcement of the existing ban on mobile phone usage by students in schools.

He emphasised that such devices pose significant distractions, facilitate access to non-educational content, and can contribute to cyberbullying and misconduct.

The commissioner said, “Schools must remain free of violence, bullying, and intimidation to protect adolescents during their formative years.

“The State Government is using this period to officially ban “sign out” celebrations by final-year students in both public and private secondary schools across the state.

“This directive comes in response to increasing reports of misconduct, violence, and public disturbances associated with such events.

“In addition, principals are directed to recommend only government-approved textbooks, selected for their quality, reusability, and alignment with the curriculum. Compliance with these directives will be closely monitored by the ministry,” he warned.

The commissioner also commended principals for their dedication to shaping young minds and maintaining educational standards in the state.

He stressed that no student should face financial barriers in pursuit of education, and principals must avoid unauthorised levies or illegal fees to ensure education remains accessible.

He highlighted the importance of staff punctuality and active engagement in teaching, while underscoring the need to maintain student safety and security.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, Olubukola Oladipupo, also urged principals and teachers to seek clarification before writing petitions, and emphasised her openness to constructive dialogue for the improvement of education in the State.

In her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Bamidele Oyinloye, reiterated the importance of diligence and adherence to rules and regulations in school management.

Representatives of key education bodies, including the state President of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, Akinoye Christopher, and the state Nigerian Union of Teachers, Raji Oladimeji, praised Governor Seyi Makinde for prioritising the welfare of workers, particularly teachers, and pledged their support to make the academic year successful and impactful for students.

