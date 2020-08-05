The Oyo State Police Command says it has arrested three more members of the gang that robbed the First Bank branch in Okeho, Kajola Local Government Area of the state.

Olugbenga Fadeyi, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the bank was attacked on July 29 by armed robbers who took away an undisclosed amount of money.

Fadeyi, who said the total number of suspects so far arrested in connection with the robbery was now five, added that they were being interrogated by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Ibadan.

He said the suspects were arrested with the cooperation of vigilance group members, hunters and residents of the community.

NAN reports that the robbers had used dynamite to blow open the security doors of the bank to gain entry and killed a Police Sergeant in the process.

The robbers, who came in an 18-seater bus, were later chased by members of a vigilance group, resulting in their bus summersaulting due to over-speeding.

Three of the robbers were set ablaze by an angry mob while others escaped.