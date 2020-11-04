Members of the Oyo State House of Assembly have suspended five Local Government Area caretaker chairmen and eight Local Council Development Area chairmen in the state indefinitely.

The House took the decision after a prolonged meeting on the failure of the affected chairmen to meet their demand of the lawmakers.

According to the lawmakers, the chairmen were sanctioned for failing to meet the deadline for the submission of a report on the state of earth-moving equipment in their respective councils.

The deadline for submission of the report was October 23, 2020.

The Speaker of the House, Adebo Ogundoyin, who presided over the meeting, said the affected caretaker chairmen displayed gross incompetence by their failure to produce what he termed a simple report.

Ogundoyin said: “Without prejudice to the provisions of this law and sequel to the petition received by the State House of Assembly and upon investigation, any culpable chairman or vice-chairman shall be recommended for suspension or removal by a resolution of the House.

“It is not a witch-hunt of any chairman.

“Thirteen caretaker chairmen failed to honour and respect the directive of the House.”

The lawmaker representing Ibadan South East II, Segun Ademola, had presented the report of the Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters to the House.

Ademola stated that despite the extension of the deadline by two weeks, the local government and LCDA chairmen failed to submit the report of earth-moving equipment in their domains.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Muhammad Fadeyi, described the action of the chairmen as an insult to the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly, hence they should be suspended indefinitely.

The local government caretaker chairmen suspended were Ibadan North East, Ido, Oluyole, Itesiwaju and Oyo East.

The LCDAs affected are Akinyele East, Lagelu West, Soro, Ogbomoso Central, Ogbomoso South, Ajorosun, Ibarapa North West and Oyo South East.