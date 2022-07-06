Oyo Assembly defies court, directs deputy governor’s probe

Despite the order by the Oyo State High Court restraining the state House of Assembly from going ahead with the impeachment process against the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, the state House of Assembly has directed the Chief Judge of the state to set up a seven-man panel to investigate the allegation of gross misconduct against the deputy governor.

This was contained in a Motion jointly moved by the Majority leader, Hon Sanjo Onaolapo, and Hon Akintunde Olajide on Wednesday during the plenary.

The panel is expected to report its findings within three months of its set-up.

Justice Ladiran Akintola gave the restricting order last week when the case filed by the deputy governor came up for hearing before him.

Justice Akintola ordered that the status quo ante be maintained until the determination of the suit filed against the lawmakers by the embattled deputy governor.

The judge ruled that the State Assembly should halt any removal process pending the court’s decision.

The Assembly had read the deputy governor’s reply to the allegations against him last Wednesday but had placed a hold on further process regarding the impeachment.

The court had also adjourned the matter till Tuesday, July 5, 2022 and yesterday, the court adjourned again till today for the continuation of the hearing.

However, on Wednesday, in a Motion jointly moved by the Majority leader, Hon Sanjo Onaolapo and Hon Akintunde Olajide, the house directed the Chief Judge of the state to set up a seven-man panel to probe the allegation of gross misconduct against Olaniyan.