The Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday screened and confirmed 14 commissioner nominees sent by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Their names were contained in a message earlier sent to the House by the Governor and read at plenary by the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin (PDP/Ibarapa East), on July 25.

The Commissioner nominees are four former lawmakers in the Oyo State House of Assembly: Kehinde Ayoola, former Oyo House Speaker; Adeniyi Farinto; Funmilayo Orisadeyi, the only female nominee; and Muyiwa Ojekunle.

Others are Chief Bayo Ojo, Dr. Bashir Bello, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, Prof. Dawud Sangodoyin, Olasunkanmi Olaleye and Adeniyi Adebisi.

The remaining commissioner nominees whose appointment were confirmed are Raheem Abiodun Abdulraheem, Seun Asamu, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun and Akinola Ojo.

The nominees were differently grilled by members of the Oyo State House of Assembly who asked them probing questions bothering on their professional and educational experiences.

They were also asked how they intend to bring their wealth of knowledge and training to bear in the various positions they are being considered for.

Most of the Commissioner designates expressed happiness at their nomination by Makinde and described the opportunity as a call to serve the people of Oyo State.

They promised to contribute their quota and ensure good governance as promised by the Peoples Democratic Party-led administration in Oyo State.

The plenary, presided over by Ogundoyin, also screened and confirmed the appointment of Dr. Nureni Adeniran as Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board in Oyo State, while Akeem Oladeji and Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro were confirmed as full time members of the board.

Ogundoyin said the resolve of Makinde to transform Oyo State is not in doubt going by the caliber of people being considered for appointment into the state executive council.

The speaker maintained that virtually all the appointees are technocrats and highly placed people who have or are making waives in their chosen careers.

The nominees are expected to be sworn in by governor anytime soon.

Adeniran said he will advocate training of the girl-child, saying when you train a child, you have trained the Nation.

He promised that the board will do all within its power to ensure that education is uplifted in the State.

The Assembly, thereafter, announced that the House was going on recess and adjourned till September 16.