Oyo Assembly asks Makinde to assent to autonomy bill, as governor presents 2022 budget

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday presented the state’s 2022 budget proposals of N294,000,136,971 billion to the House of Assembly for consideration.

The speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, said that the occasion was a milestone in the history of governance in the state.

Ogundoyin said: “We are here in September, 2021, receiving the 2022 budget proposal from the governor.

“With this development, we are surely going to have enough time to scrutinise and consider the two bills, and this will help Oyo state to keep to the January to December budget circle.

“This presentation will spur us as lawmakers to redouble our efforts in terms of oversight functions, to ensure strict and complete monitoring and implementation of the budget.

“After its passage and assent to further enhance the economic prosperity and potentials of the state in the next fiscal year,” he said.

The speaker added, “The budget proposal is not new to us because we have been part of the process at all levels.

“We are equally convinced that the governor has articulated all the requests and demands of our people based on the outcome of the stakeholders’ consultative meeting on year 2022 budget held across the state.

“Expectedly, the four cardinal pillars upon which this administration places its development agenda, Education, Health, Economy (driven by Agribusiness), and Security are steadily being pursued and realised.

“It is worthy of note that due to the collective efforts of all the stakeholders, the 2021 budget has shown more than 65 per cent performance,” he said.

Ogundoyin added that from every indication and conviction that with the great improvement in all the indices of development in the state the growing IGR of the state and the relentless efforts of all stakeholders, the 2022 budget proposal would record a higher level of performance than that of the outgoing year.

“We are going to do everything possible to maintain the good working relationship existing among the three tiers of government.

“We will also not fail in discharging our duties and providing the checks and balances crucial for achieving a transparent, accountable and prudent government,” he said.

Ogundoyin commended the governor for all his support to the state Assembly.

“This has made us to surpass virtually all records set by previous administrations. With just about two and half years as a house, we have passed close to 80 bills, we have over 80 resolutions, not to mention motions among other feats,” he said.

The speaker, however, appealed to Governor Makinde to assent to the Legislative Fund Management Law which is meant to give the legislature full financial autonomy.

“The Law has been passed by this hallowed chamber and already before you,” he noted.

He noted that states such as Adamawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Plateau, Delta, Ekiti and Ondo governments had so far assented to the bill.

“Once it is assented to by you, we will be able to implement the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) which is a uniform salary structure for all the states’ Houses of Assembly.

“States such as Rivers, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Sokoto , Bayelsa, Delta, Adamawa and Lagos are already paying their Legislative staff using the CONLESS salary structure.

“In Oyo State, the judiciary workers have also been enjoying their Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure (CONJUSS). We do not want to be an exception,” he said.