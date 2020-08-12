The Oyo State Government on Tuesday approved the notational promotion and payment of civil servants dismissed in 2012 by the last administration, who were recalled by the present administration.

This was made known to newsmen in Ibadan by the Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, after the State’s weekly virtual executive council meeting.

Olatubosun hinted that the gesture was in consonance with the policy of the Seyi Makinde Administration to cater for all without prejudice, and to give the workforce cause to be satisfied in other to booster proficiency.

He said: “Ninety-seven civil servants dismissed in 2012 were recalled the moment this administration got into office, the executive council, today, approved their notational promotion and payment of gratuity to the concerned ones among them.

“This is in furtherance of the present administration’s drive to give cause for the working population to be happy for the job they do.

“It is also a testament to the fact that this is a government with large heart, that caters for the welfare of all.”

The Commissioner added that the Executive Council also approved contract for the completion of Section 1 and Section 2 of the 12.5km dualisation of Challenge-Odo Ona Elewe-Apata Road in Ibadan.

He said the contractor, Messrs Kopek Construction Nigeria Limited has agreed to repair all defective portions in Section 1 of the road and to embark on the completion of Section 2 of the road.

“In consideration of displacement of Oyo State residents in this particular area, Oyo State Government has deliberately channelled Section 2 to pass CBN route, so as to reduce the number of residents to be displaced by the construction.

“The road, when completed will significantly reduce traffic along Challenge-Apata axis of Ibadan metropolis; and delivery period is 12 months.

“The contract was awarded at a total sum of N5,646,384,211.92 which includes compensation (N775,403,670.19) and all statutory deductions.”