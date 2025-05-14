Oyo approves N4.5b for 2024 Bodija explosion victims

The Oyo State Government has approved N4.5 billion as financial support to the survivors and victims of the Bodija explosion, which occurred on January 16, 2024.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ibadan by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade.

According to the statement, the decision was taken at the executive council meeting held on Wednesday.

“This N4.5billion approved is apart from the over N200 million that this government had expended on accommodation, feeding, hospital and security bills following the tragic incident,” Oyelade said.

Oyebade said the council has also approved the recommendation of the 10- man committee to revocate the title of the two properties, off Adeyi avenue, Bodija Ibadan, scene of the explosion.

The revocation, according to him, is in the overall interest of the public.

Also Read

“The government will build a monument on the location of the revoked land in memory of victims of the tragedy.

“In addition, the council frowned at the spate of disinformation, half-truths and mischievous lies being peddled by persons purportedly representing residents of the explosion area on the role which the state government has played in the explosion saga.

“Council said such insinuations are unfair and mischievous and the government will not be discouraged in taking its time to do what is just for her citizens,” he said.

The commissioner further made it known that government will, through the Ministry of Justice, ensure effective prosecution of the suspects so far arraigned in court, in respect of the explosion.

He added that efforts were being intensified to apprehend other suspects linked to the case but were at large.

Post Views: 8