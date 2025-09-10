Oyo approves N17.1b for dualisation of Ajia Road

The Oyo State Government on Tuesday approved the sum of N17.1 billion for the dualisation of Ajia Road in Ibadan, the state capital.

Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mojeed Mogbonjubola, disclosed this when he briefed newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

According to Mogbonjubola, the project work will start at Ajia Junction on the Ibadan-Ife Expressway and terminate at the Nigeria Air Force Base in Ajia.

He said that the contractor has up to 12 months to deliver the project.

The commissioner disclosed that the reconstruction of the 30km Okaka-Otu Igbojaye Road project was also approved during the SEC meeting for the sum of N26.4 billion.

He further revealed that N1.9 billion was approved for the completion of the reconstruction of the remaining 2km of the 20km Apete-Awotan concrete road project, with a spur to Akufo farm settlement.

The commissioner recalled that 18km of the project had been completed few years ago, while the remaining 2km was now reviewed for completion.

Mogbonjubola also said that the executive during its Tuesday sitting approved the construction of 0.75km Isaba-Ogundoyin road and other township road projects in Eruwa, totalling 1.9km .

He said that N4.1 billion was earmarked for the projects with a completion duration of 12 months.

He further said that the state government gave approval for the dualisation of 13.6km Ojoo-IITA-Akinyele interchange dualisation project, with a spur at Ibadan-Oyo Expressway.

He said the contractor that would handle the project had been given 18 months to deliver it.

Mogbonjubola said that the Ojoo-IITA-Akinyele interchange road dualisation project would aid the rail transport corridor at Moniya.

