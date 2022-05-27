Oyo approves conversion 730 public servants

The Oyo State Government has approved the conversion of 730 Civil/Public Servants in the South Western State.

In a press release signed by the Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Oyo State, Alhaji Kamoru Abíọ́dún Adéríbigbé, the conversion process which cuts across 92 cadres, is the first of its kind in the history of the Civil Service Commission in Oyo state.

Earlier, the Civil Service Commission screened officers, through weeding tests for some and oral interviews across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDA in the state.

“As usual, the conversion was in line with the template of merit and competence introduced by His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde FNSE, and considering the existing vacancy disposition for each of the cadres”, Alh. Aderibigbe said.

Among the various cadres of the converted officers are the Administrative Officers, Accountants, Registrars of Cooperatives, Executive Officers, Nursing Officers, Agricultural Officers, Trade Officers, Statisticians, Engineers, Veterinary Officers, Geologists, Program Analysts, Scientific Officers, Social Welfare Officers, Store Officers, Land Officers, among others.

The Chairman according to the press release –signed by the State’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatubosun, described the conversion as the Governor’s third anniversary gift to beneficiaries and admonished them to reciprocate the kind gesture of the government of Ọ̀yọ́ state by discharging their duties diligently.

According to the Chairman, “this exercise can be likened to new recruitments that would not only enhance the status of the officers, but also elongate the terminal levels of some of the beneficiaries beyond their present respective grade levels”.

Alhaji Aderibigbe thanked Governor Seyi Makinde for putting smiles on the faces of workers, pensioners and the entire people of Oyo State.