Oyo APC mourns Shooting Stars new assistant coach Olowookere

The Oyo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has described the passing of the assistant coach of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), Akin Olowookere, as most shocking and devastating.

The Eagle Online reported that Olowookere slumped and died during the Monday morning team’s training in Ogun State ahead of a football match later today in the state.

Reacting to the news in a statement released by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, in Ibadan, the APC said the incident happened at a time when his service was more needed in the quest to return the team to the path of glory.

“Olowookere’s death was a great loss not only to the family of the deceased but also the 3Sc family and the global soccer community.

“We had noted the enthusiasm and passion with which the new coaching crew of the Oluyole Warriors accepted the offer to serve our darling team.

“It was expected that they would change the record of 3Sc’s poor performance in the last 26 years with coach Olowookere playing a key role but the unfortunate thing happened and the man lost his life in active service.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family of the deceased, entire management and staff as well as supporters of the Oluyole Warriors across the globe.

“May God rest his soul and grant his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” APC stated.

