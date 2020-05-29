The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State has inaugurated its reconciliation committee constituted to reconcile all aggrieved members in the state.

The committee, led by former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, was inaugurated on Thursday at the party secretariat in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, the APC Deputy National Chairman (South), had in March constituted the committee, but could not be inaugurated due to the prevailing situation in the country.

The event, presided over by the State Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, was attended by Alao-Akala and other members drawn from across the state.

Oke said the committee was expected to consult with all aggrieved members of the party, including all APC candidates in the general and local government elections, to achieve genuine reconciliation.

He charged them to identify contentious issues in the party and come up with suggestions as well as recommendations.

The chairman also urged them to propose mechanism for resolving internal crises and other relevant issues that would help in genuine reconciliation effort.

Alao-Akala, in his remarks, said the committee would be committed and give their best in the assignment considering its importance.

He expressed appreciation to the party and Ajimobi for finding them worthy for the important assignment of party reconciliation.

Members of the committee are Prince Gbade Lana as Secretary, Alhaji Kamar Ajisafe, Pa Akin Ojebode (Oyo Zone), Alhaji Olayide Abas (Ibarapa zone), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde (Oke- Ogun 2) and Pa Adeleke (Oke Ogun 1).

Others are Senator Teslim Folarin representing the Senate caucus, Hon. Segun Odebunmi representing the House of Representatives and Hon. Niran Alarape for the State House of Assembly.

Also included in the committee are Mojeed Olaoya, the State Secretary; Isiaka Areokuta, State Youth Leader; and Mabel Williams, State Women leader.

The representatives of the three senatorial districts on the committee are Chief Solomon Akindele (Oyo Central), Prince Adefisoye Adekanye (Oyo South) and Alhaji Rasaq Arikewuyo (Oyo North).

NAN reports that the committee after the inauguration went into a closed-door meeting.