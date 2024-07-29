Oyo APC chairman alleges powerful individuals behind planned hunger protest

The Chairman of the Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Isaac Omodewu, has stated that violent street protests and instigating anarchy are not options for genuine patriots seeking a better Nigeria.

Omodewu, in a statement by the Oyo APC Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare on Sunday, acknowledged the hardship triggered by the removal of subsidies for imported petroleum products, announced by President Tinubu on May 29, 2024.

He however emphasised, “No nation has ever experienced a quick fix after influenced implosion and mindless rebellion.”

He noted that many thought leaders had called on protest sponsors to embrace dialogue instead.

According to him, the planned protests against the Federal Government could be hijacked by enemies and economic saboteurs, adding that the protests were being led by “leeches-like powerful individuals who had been benefitting from the rotten system.”

He continued, “They see prospects for Nigeria in what President Tinubu and his team are doing, but they do not want it to happen because they prefer the status quo to remain even if Nigeria would be worse for it.

“The administration of President Bola Tinubu took a bold step to discontinue the subsidy on imported petroleum products, leading to a rise in prices and making life unbearable for many.

“But the good thing is that Mr. President is not folding his arms. We only need patience and understanding because relief is on the way.”

He warned against supporting protests, recalling the 2020 ENDSARS protest hijacked by criminal elements.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated competence, commitment, and passion to rescue Nigeria, but we must avoid playing into the hands of evil forces.

“Those warming up for the orchestrated protests should rethink and allow our leaders to focus on their job,” Omodewu added.

