Oyo Anti-Corruption Agency receives 41 petitions in eight months – Chairman

The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency says it has received no fewer than 41 petitions and recovered funds within eight months of operations.

The OYACA Chairman, Justice Eni Esan (retd), made the disclosure in Ibadan during a media chat on Thursday.

It was to commemorate the International Anti-Corruption Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the agency, which was inaugurated by Governor Seyi Makinde on December 22, 2020, commenced full operations in April.

NAN also reports that the agency is operating under Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency Law, 2019.

Esan said that 12 of the petitions, which did not require prosecution, had been concluded, while others were under various stages of investigation.

She said that three of the petitions were referred to other agencies for necessary action, while six were found to be frivolous and three non-petition/intelligence, leading to other cases.

The OYACA chairman said that two of the petitions were referred to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for prosecution, with two packaged for referral.

Esan also disclosed that the agency had recovered funds from a contractor who failed to execute government’s contract.

According to her, combating corruption in the state is the collective responsibility of all citizens.

“In recent past, fighting corruption in Nigeria used to be the exclusive responsibility of ICPC and EFCC, but their efforts needed to be complemented by other anti-graft agencies, which OYACA is doing now,” she said.

Esan, however, stressed that eradicating corruption would help the development of the state and the country at large.

She described corruption as a recurring problem hindering the economic development of Nigeria, stressing that this has had negative effect on all areas of the society.

“Eradicating corruption will help the development of our state in particular and the country in general,” she stated.

NAN reports that the agency also embarked on sensitisation road walk, as part of activities commemorating the anti-corruption day.