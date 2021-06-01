The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency says it has commenced investigation into petitions received from members of the public on corruption.

The Chairman of the agency, Justice Eni Esan, said the agency would investigate all petitions and commence prosecution of the individuals involved.

In a statement in Ibadan on Tuesday, signed by Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Justice Esan said the OYSACA would plug holes in government purse and stop the mismanagement of office by public office holders and government workers.

She enjoined the general public to continue to forward their petitions to the agency in order to help the government find solution to the scourge of corruption in the society.

“The agency has already commenced investigation into cases of corruption and mismanagement of public assets and properties. This is in order to put a stop to corruptive tendencies in our society, especially among those saddled with the responsibility of holding public offices or serving the public at various offices.

“Due diligence will be done in our investigations and the next level after investigation will be prosecution of the individual or body found wanting for any fraudulent act or financial misconduct.

“We are using this opportunity to call on the members of the public to submit their petitions against any act of corruption or fraudulent act that can affect the workings of the government and indirectly, the welfare of the people of Oyo State.”