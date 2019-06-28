The Oyo State Government has disclosed that the National Monthly Environmental Sanitation would hold on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Olusoji Oguntola, on Friday.

Oguntola stated that the sanitation exercise would hold between 6am and 9am and there shall be total restriction of human and vehicular movement during the exercise except those on essential duties

The statement directed all the Local Government Council Heads to ensure compliance in their respective domains as it is expected that roads are blocked to refrain movements

The release also directed Directors of Environment Health Services in the 33 Local Governments and 35 Local Council Development Areas within the State to monitor the exercise as a matter of duty

The statement enjoined shop owners, market men and women, security operatives, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Association of Commercial Motorcycle Riders of Nigeria and the general public to comply with the environmental sanitation and clean up their surroundings.