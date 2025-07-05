Oyo announces date for BECE, entrance exams

The Oyo State Government has announced scheduled dates for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and common entrance examination across the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Olayiwola Olusegun in a statement on Saturday, informed the general public, especially parents, guardians and students in Junior Secondary Schools throughout the state that the ministry will conduct BECE between Monday 7″ July and Wednesday 16″ July, 2025.

He added that the examination will commence by 9.30 am daily at the respective schools of the candidates.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Screening/Placement Exercise, also known as Common Entrance Examination into junior secondary schools, will come up on Thursday, 17 July 2025.

According to him, the exercise will commence by 7.00 am at the designated screening centres for screening/placement exercise.

He enjoined students to go to designated examination centres with their writing materials.

The commissioner therefore directed principals to make proper and adequate arrangements for the monitoring of the examination throughout the period.

Also Read

His words: “Ministry officials and members of the Oyo State Examination Ethics committee will be moving round to monitor the exercise and ensure that the integrity of the examination is not compromised.”

“The students and pupils are enjoined in their own interest to avoid all forms of examination malpractices and members of the public are strictly warned against loitering at these schools and designated screening centres”.

He stressed that the entrance examination is for the eligible candidates only.

Post Views: 9