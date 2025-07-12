Oyo aligns with FG, to commence staff audit

The Oyo State Government, through the Ministry of Establishments and Training, has announced its alignment with the Federal Government’s directive on the comprehensive audit of staff within the Centrally Deployed Cadres (CDC).

The staff audit exercise is scheduled to take place from Monday, July 14, to Friday, July 25, 2025.

The exercise is aimed at optimizing workforce management and enhancing operational efficiency across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Also Read

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Prof. Salihu Adelabu said the proactiveness of the Ministry aligns with the initiative of the Federal Government through the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation on staff audit.

Professor Adelabu noted that the audit is designed to ensure accurate documentation and improve records management, thereby aiding the development of a reliable data bank for CDC officers across all MDAs.

“The proactive steps taken by the Oyo State Ministry of Establishments and Training are in alignment with the Federal Government’s directive to update nominal rolls and validate officers’ information on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS),” the Commissioner stated.

He called on all MDAs to extend full cooperation to the audit team to ensure a smooth, transparent, and successful exercise.

Post Views: 15