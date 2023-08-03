Oyo advocates unified Egungun festival

The Oyo State Government on Thursday, met Egungun Worshipers (Alagbaas) and other stakeholders, to set aside a day in the year for a uniform celebration of Egungun Festival.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, said the new move is part of the present administration’s bid to set the tone for harnessing tourism and culture in Oyo State under Omituntun 2.0.

Speaking with the stakeholders, Dr. Olatubosun said tourism has become a focal point of Governor Seyi Makinde’s Omituntun 2.0 Agenda.

According to Dr. Olatubosun, the grand Egungun Carnival will herald the commencement of various Egungun festivals across Oyo State.

READ ALSO:

· Unpaid severance allowances: Nwifuru approves N16m for ex-state lawmakers

· Tinubu dispatches Abdulsalam, Sultan of Sokoto to Niamey, urges robust dialogue

· Kano’s anti-graft commission arrests father, son over N4b sleaze

Olatunbosun explained that a unified date for this cultural festival would further promote the state’s culture and boost the tourism potential of the state, by bringing tourists from all over the world to witness the festival.

The display by the various Egungun worshipers would make the celebrations more attractive to the tourists.

In his words, “Oyo State being a Pacesetter State, would be hitting the ground running on this dignified cultural propagation and promotion, thus writing history for others to follow.”

The ‘Alagbaas’ in their response, unanimously agreed to the concept, promising to work in synergy with the Ministry to make the concept a success.

They also promised to rally their members to give unwavering support towards achieving the desirable outcome.

The Egungun Festival is celebrated annually between June and July in Oyo State to pray for peace in the land and entertain the people in a peaceful and relaxed manner.