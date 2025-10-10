Oyo 2027: People will decide my successor – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that the choice of who would succeed him in 2027 rests solely with the people of the state, not with political godfathers or entitlement claims.

He said this on Thursday in Ibadan while flagging off the zonal stakeholders’ consultative forum and engagement meeting on the 2026 Budget.

According to him, the decision of who becomes the next governor of Oyo State rests on all eligible voters.

Makinde said: “Oyo State has gone beyond the era of politics based on entitlement or propaganda.

“Rather, the people of the state are now more politically enlightened and they will only support leaders who present credible plans and demonstrate capacity for development.”

The governor, while reflecting on his own experience before coming into office in 2019, noted that leadership must be about accountability, not entitlement.

He recalled that many people doubted his capability when he first sought the governorship position because he had not held any political office.

He said: “In 2018, when I was consulting to become governor, there was no yardstick to measure me.

“I had never been a councillor or a local government chairman, but l asked the people to trust me and judge me by my actions.”

The governor urged political leaders to focus on policies and projects that directly impact the lives of citizens rather than engaging in political theatrics.

He said his administration’s approach to challenges has been to present a clear roadmap for Oyo State’s development, adding: “One that people can read, evaluate, and hold us accountable to.”

Makinde expressed optimism that the people of the state would continue to support leaders who prioritise progress, inclusivity, and wellbeing of citizens over personal ambition.

Speaking on the 7th Stakeholders Consultative Forum, the governor said that his administration would continue to consult and engage with residents of the state on the making of the state’s annual budgets, with a view to knowing their aspirations and prioritising their needs.

He maintained that the stakeholders’ engagement was to enable his government to serve the residents of the state better through a bottom-up approach to development, noting that his administration began the tradition in 2019.

According to Makinde, his government first separated the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning from the Ministry of Finance in order to ensure a better management of the state’s resources and to avoid discrepancies.

He stated that the stakeholders’ engagement had resulted into better budget performances and economic development of the state.

He reiterated that his government would continue to serve the interests of the people of the state by putting in place institutions that would ensure that the environment was safe and ready to attract investments.

Makinde added that the state was growing rapidly and that this development had stopped rural-urban migration, with the constructions of Moniya-Iseyin Road, Iseyin-Ogbomoso Road, Oyo-Iseyin Road, among other infrastructural projects, which have opened rural communities.