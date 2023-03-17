Oyo 2023: Three killed, Reps member escapes assassination

A Councillor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State, Sulimon Ariyibi, from Ward 10, Ibadan South East Local Government of the state, has been shot dead by gunmen.

The representative of Ibadan South East/North East Federal Constituency, Abass Adigun, confirmed this development.

The House of Representatives member, who escaped from the scene, said Ariyibi was shot and killed in his house at Ile Tuntun area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday in the presence of his wife and children.

Also shot dead alongside the Councillor were two other yet-to-be-identified persons.

Adigun, who confirmed the killings at Adeoyo State Hospital, where the three PDP stalwarts were confirmed dead, accused All Progressives Congress “Boys” of unleashing the mayhem.

He said: “I was their main target.

“We were on campaign from Orita Aperin to Adesola and when we got to Ile Tuntun area along Idi arere area, I saw some APC members stoning us with sachets water and stones.

“I told my people not to respond, but all of a sudden, I saw few of our boys on bikes with blood and immediately I alerted the Divisional Police Officer of Idi Aro Division and before I dropped the call, I was informed that a Councillor serving under my constituency has been killed in his house around Ile Tuntun, while two of my people that were far back were shot dead.

“This is really sad.

“This is coming few hours to the election.

“The police need to act fast to address this urgent situation.

“Governor Seyi Makinde is peace-loving person.

“He doesn’t want any violence in the state and he has instructed us not to respond to any form of intimidation or attack from any opposition party.

“So, how could anyone attack us with guns and other dangerous weapons in the name of politics?”