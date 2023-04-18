Oyo 2023: Makinde, others dragged before Tribunal

The Oyo State Elections Petitions Tribunal has received two petitions in respect of the governorship poll and four for the House of Assembly elections.

This was made known by the Secretary of the Tribunal, Ibrahim Sada, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Sada, who spoke on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, said the first petition against the outcome of the governorship election was filed by the Allied People’s Movement and its candidate, Adeniran Oluwaseyi, while the second was filed by Action Alliance and its candidate, Babatunde Ajala.

The Secretary said that the petitions were filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration of Governor Seyi Makinde as winner of the March 18 governorship election.

He further said that the state House of Assembly petitions were filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate for Orelope State Constituency, Olowokere Adewale.

Sada said other petitioners included the All Progressives Congress and its candidate for Ogbomoso South State Constituency, Adegoke Ayodeji; New Nigeria People’s Party and its candidate for Ogbomoso South State Constituency, Adeniyi Oluwaseun.

Also received was a petition from the PDP and its candidate for Saki West State Constituency, Okedoyin Julius, challenging the outcome of the State House of Assembly election, the secretary said.

He said that the 21 days stipulated by law for filing of petitions by aggrieved parties had lapsed, adding that no new petitions could be filed again.