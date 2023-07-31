Oyo: 156,979 pupils sit 2023 screening exercise into JSS1

828 828

The Oyo State Government, on Monday, commenced the 2023 screening/placement exercise statewide for primary six pupils transiting into public Junior Secondary School one.

A statement by the Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, revealed that close to 156,979 pupils across 503 centres participated in the exercise.

The statement said the Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Salihu Abdul Waheed, alongside a team from the Ministry monitored the exercise in some centres within the Ibadan metropolis.

The commissioner who applauded the hitch free exercise, noted that the centres visited were peaceful and devoid of malpractices.

While expressing satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise, Salihu gave kudos to the Oyo state government and the management of the ministry of Education Science and Technology for conducting the screening/placement exercise despite the workers’ protest.

He explained that the Oyo state government is committed to ensuring that no child is left behind in accessing quality education in the state.

He said: “As you can see, everything is hitch free and going on well. Let me quickly give kudos to the Oyo state government and Management Team of Oyo state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology. I was fully aware that the labour Union is seriously working that the screening/placement exercise will not be held today due to their protest, but we thank God we were able to hold the Exercise”.

“The students are future leaders and we need to catch them young. Also, we encourage them to enrol in public institutions because the ministry places a premium on qualitative education”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Olasoji Olanike, commended the state government for conducting the screening and placement exercise in a conducive environment, noting that exercise commenced on time.

She explained that their wards were well attended to during the exercise.

The monitoring exercise was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Olusanjo Adeniyi, Directors and other staff members of the ministry.

The centres visited include, Ikolaba Grammar School, Ikolaba; Army Barrack Grammar School, Iwo Road; Community Grammar School, Ibadan; Bishop Phillips Academy; Monatan High School; Lagelu Basic Special School, Iyana Church, Ibadan among others.