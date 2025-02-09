Oyinlola speaks at golfers converged to mark his 74th birthday  

A former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, spoke as golfers converged to mark his 74th birthday.

The Okuku prince enjoined Nigerians to embrace sports, especially golf, saying: “Playing golf keeps one alive, hearty and healthy.”

Oyinlola also lauded Lanre Leke Sports Academy for providing one of the privately-owned equipped establishments and an enabling environment for sports to thrive in the country.

This was even as prominent Nigerian golfers, including Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Chief Olatunde Badmus; former Osun State Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi; former National Vice Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo; former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Osun State, Prince Adebayo Adeleke; Justice Jide Falola (retd.), and others participated in the 18- hole Golf Kitty tournament organised in honour of Prince Oyinlola’s 74th birthday.

Recall that the former PDP National Secretary marked his 74th birthday on February 3, 2025.

Addressing journalists during the special golf tournament, held at Ile-Ogbo Golf Club in Osun State, Oyinlola called for regular physical exercise and full participation in sporting activities, saying it is essential to always keep fit.

He said: “Playing golf keeps the heart strong and healthy because it involves every part of the body.

“It works all the muscles of the body as the golfer walks through the golf course, breathing in fresh, clean air.

“It is true that we live in a busy world but everyone must make time out to exercise and one of the easiest ways is golfing.”

Commending the founder and management team of Lanre Leke Sports Academy for honouring him with a golf kitty to mark his 74th birthday and for siting the expansive academy and Golf Course in Osun State, Oyinlola said he was confident that the facility would springboard massive socio-economic development in the state and beyond.

He added: “I must confess that I am overwhelmed by the decision of the founder of this academy, Engr. Olanrewaju Adeleke, to honour me on my 74th birthday with this golf kitty.

“I have always been encouraged whenever I am honoured this way.

“To me, siting a golf course in this environment has placed the town on the world map.

“The products of this academy will tomorrow bring glory to the town, the state and the country at large as they will be known globally.”

In his remarks, Adeleke, who is also that Managing Director of Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited, felicitated the celebrant on the occasion of his 74th birthday.

Describing sports as a veritable tool to foster unity, peace and harmony across the globe, he said sports can be used to curb youth restiveness and it is an avenue for youth to develop their God-given talents.

He said: “What we have here is a sports academy.

“We started about two years ago and it is exposed to golfers to come and celebrate their birthdays and other events here.

“Today, we are celebrating Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who decided to mark his birthday, with a kitty at Lanre Leke Sports Academy, Ile-Ogbo Golf Course.

“Sports can be used to curb youth restiveness and it is an avenue for our young populace to develop their God-given talents.

“What we do here is to provide opportunities for young talents to hone their skills.

“We have a golf academy and sports academy, and we have capacity to accommodate youths in large numbers who want to develop their talents.

“This is an avenue to get them engaged.

“We advise our youths to see this as an opportunity to get themselves engaged because sports can provide several opportunities.”

On the impact of the academy on the community, Adeleke said the academy had been very impactful on the socio-economic fortunes of the community and its environs.

He said: “Currently, we provide facilities for Osun United Football Club.

“Primary and secondary schools also come here regularly to use our facilities.

“So also a lot of sporting activities happen here virtually everyday and this has contributed positively to the development of sports in the state and Nigeria as a whole.”

The occasion was also graced by the Olu of Ile-Ogbo, Oba Habeeb Adetoyese; Federal Commissioner representing Osun State at the National Population Commission, Abuja, Dr. Amidu Tadese; chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Shuaibu Oyedokun; politician and insurance magnate, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi; former Special Adviser on Water Resources and Energy, Engr. Adeniran Ibitoye; member Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Elisah Oderinwale; and former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kazeem Adio, among others.

