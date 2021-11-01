Oyinlola reacts after losing election at PDP National Convention

A former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has reacted after his loss at the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, where he sough the position of the Deputy National Chairman (South).

At the election held at the Eagle Square in Abuja between Saturday and Sunday, Oyinlola lost to Ambassador Taofik Arapaja.

While Arapaja polled 2,004 votes, Oyinlola, who refused to step down for the position to be by consensus, scored 705 votes.

Arapaja, a former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, was the candidate of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Shortly after the end of voting and announcement of results, Oyinlola sent a personal message to Arapaja congratulating him.

He also sent a message to members of the party.

He wrote: “I thank the founding fathers, all party leaders and my supporters across the country for the strength of their support for me and their love which they radiated around me throughout the contest.

“I also laud the PDP Governors Forum for holding the forte of the party and I pledge to continue to play my role as a leader and strengthen my support for the PDP and its organs.”