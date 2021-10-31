Oyinlola missing as PDP Convention Consensus list emerges + Full list

The name of a former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, was conspicuously missing from the list of consensus candidate released for the ongoing National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The list was released late on Saturday at the venue of the National Convention at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Oyinlola was billed to run for the position of the Deputy National Chairman (South).

However, it was the name of Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja that was listed as the consensus candidate.

Arapaja, from Oyo State, is the candidate of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Also missing from the list was the name of Hajia Inna Ciroma, who had insisted on contesting for the office of the National Deputy Chairman (North).

In her place, Umar Ilya Damagum was selected as consensus candidate by the party.

The full consensus candidate list

1. Iyorchia Ayu – National Chairman

Umar Iliya Damagum – Deputy National Chairman (North) Taofeek Arapaja – Deputy National Chairman (South) Samuel Anyanwu – National Secretary Ahmed Yayari Mohammed – National Treasurer Umar Bature – National Organizing Secretary Daniel Woyegikuro – National Financial Secretary Stella Effah-Attoe – National Woman Leader Mohammed Kadade Suleiman – National Youth Leader Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade – National Legal Adviser Debo Ologunagba – National Publicity Secretary Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel – National Auditor Setonji Koshoede – Deputy National Secretary

14 Ndubisi Eneh David – Deputy National Treasurer