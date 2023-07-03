Oyewumi condoles with Nalado family 

828 828

A former member of the Board of the National Youth Service Corps, Prince Kunle Oyewumi, has mourned the passing of a former Member of Board of the National Governing Board of the NYSC, Mallam Umar Yusuf Nalado.

Extolling the virtues of the late politician and activist, Oyewumi, who was also a member of Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council, stressed that the late Nalado will be remembered for his good deeds.

The Ogbomoso, Oyo State Prince while commiserating with the Daura Emirate Council, especially the father of the deceased, who is the Sarkin Sudan of Daura, prayed to Allah to give the Nalado family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

In his tribute, he said: “Inna Lilahi Wan Inna Ilahi Raji’un.

“My dearest brother, friend and colleague is gone.

“A fine gentleman. Selfless and dependable.

“I will continue to cherish the good moments and memories we shared.

“You are sorely missed.

“May Allah make Al Jannah Firdaus your final abode, Mallam Nalado and comfort us all. Amin.”

Oyewumi also extended his condolences to the government and people of Katsina State.