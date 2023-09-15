Oyewumi applauds appointment of Adedeji as FRS boss

The immediate past Board Member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Zacheaus Adedeji as acting Chairman of the Federal Revenue Service (FRS).

The businessman while acknowledging the intellectual capacity and administrative acumen of the new appointee, Oyewumi stressed that Adedeji has consistently demonstrated a high level of professionalism in public service.

The Ogbomoso Prince noted that the new helmsman of the FRS will live up to expectations in the discharge of his responsibilities, adding that his antecedents in various positions he had occupied is a testament to his vast experience and expertise in his profession.

In a statement, Oyewumi urged the new appointee to sustain his good works in public service.

He said, “the appointment of Zacheaus Adedeji as acting Chairman of Federal Revenue Service (FRS) by President Bola Tinubu is laudable.

“The new appointee is well equipped with the professional skills to discharge his duties and responsibilities diligently.

“Having served in various capacities in the private and public sectors meritoriously, Adedeji has continually demonstrated his passion for nation building.

“The President made a good choice”.

Oyewumi wished Adedeji continued success in his new role.