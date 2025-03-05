Oyewole Shobande debuts as author with ‘Build It, Scale It’

Oyewole Shobande, an engineer and MD/CEO of Ample System Projects Limited, has just made his debut as an author.

Shobande’s debut book is entitled “Build It, Scale It.”

Occupying a total of 126 pages, the beautifully written and printed book provides enormous insights on growing a successful business venture.

The first chapter talks about vision – the seed that births solutions; the second, how to gain clarity; the third, how to leverage your social currency; the fourth, how to build values and work place culture; the fifth, how to grow with others and the sixth, the business of managing people, projects and resources.

The remaining chapters deal with pertinent business lessons like delayed gratification, leadership elevation, innovations, Strategies, growth, overcoming challenges and finally, building a solid brand reputation.

Speaking of the book as well as what prompted it, Engr. Shobande said: “As a business owner, there’s no greater thrill than to watch your enterprise grow. The book isn’t just about financial success, but all-encompassing business growth and influence.

“With every sense of responsibility and humility, I want to say that, “Build It, Scale It” is a must-read for every young entrepreneur who longs to build a global venture… It offers strategies and knowledge needed to break through barriers and excel in any kind of business.”

The book was unveiled on Monday, March 3, 2025, at Radisson Hotel, in Ikeja GRA, Lagos, alongside the Oyewole Shobande Foundation and the author’s birthday.

Among the special guests present were Alhaji Lai Mohammed, former Minister of Information; Michael Effiong, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State and Engr. Arthur Usiagwu, MD/CEO of CCS Technology Limited, who was the chairman of the occasion.

