Oyetola’s performance enough to earn him second term -Famodun

The Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Osun State, Prince Adegboyega Famodun, on Thursday, said the incumbent Governor, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola would be re-elected by the people of the state because of his excellent performance.

The governorship election in the state would take place on July 16, 2022 according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The primaries are scheduled for between February 16 and March 12 but no official campaign timetable yet.

While featuring on a live radio programme in, Osogbo, Famodun said his party remains strong and ready for the election. The programme was anchored by Tunde Adeyemo and had Hameed Oyegbade and Mojisola Kayode Oke as panelists.

Famodun said the administration of Governor Oyetola has performed well in the areas of physical infrastructure, healthcare delivery, education and economic development.

He said the party is intact and that the misunderstanding among members of the party in the process leading to the Ward and Local Government Congress of the party were being managed to prevent division in the party.

Famodun who is seeking re-election as Chairman of the party said necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the October 16 State Congress of the party is successful.

He urged people of Osun State to continue to support the current administration in the state to deliver the dividends of democracy to them, saying that Oyetola was committed to make life better for all people of the state.

He said Osun has achieved significant milestones in the 30 years of its creation and that the state is very close to achieving the dreams of its founding fathers.

Famodun also lauded the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the economic development and appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the APC Government on various challenges facing the nation.