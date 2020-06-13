The Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State on General Administration, Jare Adebisi, is dead.

The death of the DCoS was announced by the state government on Saturday in a statement.

Adebisi, a lawyer, had served both as Assistant Chief of Staff and Special Adviser in the Governor’s Office in the previous administration and was pursuing his doctorate programme in Law before his death.

In the statement said by Oyetola’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the state government said Adebisi died on Friday while ill.

It said in the statement on Saturday morning: “His death has nothing to do with the Covid-19 pandemic. Adebisi, 54, will be buried this morning in Ilobu town, State of Osun.

“Governor Oyetola, who has since personally condoled with the family, described the late Adebisi’s death as a personal loss to him and the government he heads.”

Oyetola noted Adebisi’s forthrightness, deep sense of patriotism, loyalty and commitment to his government and the All Progressives Congress.

He said: “I received with great shock the passing of my Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of General Administration, Jare Adebisi.

“His death is not only a loss to me personally and the people of Ilobu alone, but also to the State at large.”