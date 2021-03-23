Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has admonished all the leaders of various religions to continue to work together for the overall development of the state.

Oyetola gave the admonition at a one-day special conference and prayers for the government and people of the state.

The theme of the programme which held at the Conference Hall of the Local Government Service Commission , State Secretariat, was “Religious leaders’ impact in government” .

It was organized by Patriotic Pastors Fellowship of Nigeria, Osun Chapter.

Receiving the award on behalf of the governor,the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Rasaki Adeosun, appreciated the wisdom of the organizers, stressing that it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Oyetola similarly observed that the programme alone would go a long way in correcting the many misgivings and misconceptions between the church and the state.

Oyetola who emphasised that the cordial relationship between his government and practitioners of different religious sects in the state has not only brought unity and cooperation but serves as a catalyst for the development of the state in all sectors.

Apart from the state helmsman who was given an award of excellence by the Patriotic Pastors Fellowship of Nigeria, other notable personalities in the state that smiled home with one award or the other at the occasion were the state Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, SUBEB Chairman in the state, Hon Ajibola Famurewa and Chairman Local Government Service Commission, Elder Tunde Adedeji.

Special prayers were earlier held for the government and people of the state and Nigeria as a whole.