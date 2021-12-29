Oyetola signs Osun 2022 Appropriation Bill into law

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, on Wednesday signed the state 2022 Appropriation Bill (budget of N129.7billion) into law.

Oyetola, while signing the Appropriation Bill in his office, in Osogbo, announced that the 2021 budget, as at the third quarter of this year, had recorded 83.6 per cent performance.

Oyetola said, with the passage and signing of the 2022 Appropriation Bill into Law, the race to achieving even more in 2022 has begun as it remains a year of consolidation that will open the door for improved sustainable development.

He expressed the confidence that by the end of the year, when the final quarter of 2021 budget would have been computed, the performance of the budget would be more than 95 per cent recorded in 2020.

Oyetola attributed the appreciable performance of the 2021 budget to improved delivery of programmes and projects across the state during the year.

He said his government is able to achieve 2021 budget performance and service delivery through improved employment of creative, innovative and probity strategies.

He said strategies employed included efficient deployment of available resources, cutting costs and plugging wastes to deliver service in a sorely challenged economy.

He pledged his administration’s resolve to continue to follow time-tested principles for optimum results in 2022, saying “with 56 per cent capital allocation and 44 per cent recurrent allocation in next year’s budget, we are obviously on the path of increased service delivery in 2022.”

While commending the spirit of harmonious relationship, cooperation and synergy among the three arms of government, particularly between the legislature and executive, he said his government had been able to deliver people-oriented service in the state.

“In the last three years of working together as executive and legislative arms of government, we have demonstrated unity of purpose, capacity and people-orientation in a manner that has delivered service to the people in line with our promise and the people’s expectations.”

“I thank the people of Osun for their cooperation and appeal to them to continue to offer a stronger platform for a better performance,” Oyetola said.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, reiterated the state assembly’s continued resolve to provide leadership that would smoothen governance and make life bearable and prosperous for the citizens through people-oriented legislation.

Owoeye said the state assembly would continue to support the Oyetola-led administration, warning those contemplating fanning the embers of division or disaffection among members of the assembly to steer clear as the lawmakers remain resolute to ensure the success of the present administration.