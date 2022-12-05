Oyetola set traps for my Administration, but we are removing all evil structures ― Adeleke

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has alleged that his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, set traps for his Administration.

Adeleke made this known on Sunday at a thanksgiving service at Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim.

At the branch of the church in Oke Gada, Ede, Adeleke said: “The man I defeated set many traps for my administration, but we are removing all the evil structures they put in place.

“I have used the first one week to take charge and set the tone for good governance.

“From the new week, I will continue the great work.

“We are shaking up the system.

“We are unveiling and commencing implementation of our agenda.

“I thank the people of Osun for their love and show of huge backing.

“I reassure them that all my actions will continue to be in the best interest of the state.

“All that I have done and will still do are to serve the people, meet their aspirations and restore good governance in Osun State.”





