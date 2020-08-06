The Osun State Government has rescued 25 trafficked girls from the state from Lebanon.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has also approved funds for the repatriation of the girls, which has been scheduled for August 12, 2020.

The Diaspora Focal Point Officer of the state, Titi Fadahunsi-Ajayi, speaking during an exclusive interview with osunnewsroom.com, said the girls, identified as indigenes of the State, have been profiled and registered with the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon.

In Fadahunsi-Ajayi’s words: “The Governor has taken note of the plight of some of our girls who are being dehumanised in Lebanon, and has graciously given his approval that the girls be repatriated.

“Governor Oyetola has also agreed to pay the airfare of the 25 concerned girls back to Nigeria, while plans are in place to rehabilitate, empower and reintegrate them back into the society upon their return.

“Also, we will ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols in the process of the repatriation, which would include isolating the girls and subjecting them to necessary tests upon their return as a precaution against infection.

“We are grateful to God for a leader such as Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, whose commitment to the protection of citizens from actual or potential threats is far reaching, transcending the territorial space of the State.”