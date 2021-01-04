The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the release of N.108 billion for the settlement on pension arrears.

This was disclosed by the Head of Service, Dr. Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, while giving his remarks during the inter-religious prayers organised by the government to start the 2021 work year on Monday.

Oyebade said: “People wonder why we are always elated when the name of Governor Oyetola is mentioned.

“It is because he has shown himself as a man who cares about the welfare of workers and the people he governs.

“Inspite of the challenging times in the year 2020, he did not undermine the welfare of workers and citizens.

“We will recall that he approved the implementation of annual increment, minimum wage, promotion and conversion for workers in the State without agitation.

:Barely 17 hours to Christmas, the Governor told me that he was bothered about how the celebrations would be for pensioners.

“And not long after, he summoned the Commissioner for Finance and the Accountant-General, and asked for a quick intervention.

“The sum of N508 million of the total sum was approved to pay the pensions of retired civil servants, the sum of N158 million was approved to pay retirees under the contributory pensions scheme, an additional N50 million was approved for the part-payment of the gratuities of retired officers under the old pensions scheme.

“Aside this N708 million breakdown, the Governor approved another N200 million for those who have not had their contributory pensions.

“Just when the beneficiaries said they wanted to come and appreciate the Governor for making their welfare priority, he approved another N200 million to further offset pension arrears.

“This is a laudable feat because the pensioners have not had it this good since 2016.”

The prayer meeting had in attendance representatives of the three arms of government, cabinet members, senior civil servants and clerics.

This year’s service had a reduced congregation in accordance with the state’s new COVID-19 guidelines.