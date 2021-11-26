Oyetola launches Royal Cocoa International Film Festivals

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has launched the Royal Cocoa International Film Festivals as part of the events marking the 8th edition of The Cocoa Festival in the state.

The Governor, represented by the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Adedayo Adewole launched the Festival on Friday.

Oyetola did this at the Filmhouse Cinemas, Osun Mall in Osogbo, the state capital.

Royal Cocoa International Film Festivals is an initiative of Eti-Oni Development Group to promote cocoa renaissance in the country and the continent.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor, Adewole said the state government was supporting cocoa farmers in the state in many ways to ensure that they farm with ease and make commensurate profit.

Oyetola lauded the Oloni of Eti-Oni, Oba Dokun Thompson, Gureje IV, for consistently promoting cocoa and pledged support of the state government for cocoa farmers and The Cocoa Festival.

While speaking, Oba Thompson said Cocoa farmers are in a very difficult situation and that they are looking for a way out.

He said the state government is doing all it could do to support the cocoa farmers.

The traditional ruler said the cocoa farmers must also work to pull themselves out of the difficult situation they have found themselves.

Series of films watched included the Legend of the Cocoa King, A 2D animation short film to celebrate Cocoa farmers all over the world, by Oba Dokun Thompson.

Other films included Son of the South by Barry Alexander Brown, Executive Produced by Spike Lee; 5150 by Denzel Whitaker, Executive Produced by David Oyelowo; Come with Me by Vineesha Arora-Sarin; and Between Mountains by Vineesha Arora-Sarin, Executive Produced by Amit Sarin and Queen Angelique-Monet.

The President of the Eti-Oni Development Group, Queen Angelique-Monet Gureje-Thompson, Yeyeluwa Olori of Eti-Oni and co-founder of Royal Cocoa International Film Festivals, said the initiative was to redefine the continent’s cocoa industry.

She noted that the initiative was to return value to cocoa with a renewed mindset and transform cocoa producing regions so that the farmers can have self worth and self dignity for the coming generation to embrace cocoa farming with pride.

A member of the Board of Advisors of Eti-Oni Development Group, Prince Charles Jibromah expressed gratitude to the state government and others who attended the event.