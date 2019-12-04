The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has commended Osun Community and Social Development Projects for aiding the delivery of Socially Inclusive Micro-Projects to the people in the state.

The Governor gave the commendation at the School of Persons with Special Needs in Osogbo, the state capital, where he commissioned four Socially Inclusive Micro-Projects to mark the 2019 World’s Disability Day.

The projects commissioned by the governor were the Braille Press center for the blind, the girls’ hostel, the fence of the school and six tricycles to ease transportation of the physically challenged persons.

The facilities were put in place with the support of the World Bank assisted Osun Community and Social Development Projects.

Speaking at the event, Governor Oyetola lauded Osun-CSDP for the feat and assured the persons with disabilities in the state that they would not be marginalized by his administration.

Addressing the gathering, the General Manager of Osun-CSDP, Funmi Aderonke Abokede, rejoiced with people living with disabilities on the occasion of the World’s Disability Day and charged them not to allow their condition to stop them from achieving their potential in life.

Abokede noted that the state government in conjunction with the World Bank through Osun-CSDP committed N109,317,855 to 48 Socially Inclusive Micro-Projects, including the four inaugurated in the school.

She said: “These micro-projects are contributing and will continue to contribute to the achievement of the state’s development plan.

“The state government under the able leadership of our amiable Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, is willing and committed to doing more for the inclusion of the persons with disabilities in our dear state.”