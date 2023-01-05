Oyetola inaugurates Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Osun   

The former Governor of Osun, Chief Gboyega Oyetola, on Thursday inaugurated the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Osogbo.

Inaugurating members of the council, Oyetola said no stone would be left unturned in ensuring the victory of the APC presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, in the forthcoming general elections.

The former governor, who is the State Coordinator of the PCC, instructed members to also work at ensuring victory for all APC state candidates vying for national and state assembly positions.

“The country is in dire need of a competent individual like Tinubu to build on the gains of the incumbent administration and drive the nation’s potential for socioeconomic growth and development of the country.

“There is no room for experiment on the choice of the next president at this critical time in the history of Nigeria, hence the need to elect Tinubu whose political pedigree, good, responsible and responsive governance antecedents are second to none.” he said

Oyetola described the Tinubu/Shettima candidature as divine, adding it was worthy of note that “the team is powered by tested and trusted hands as it offers a renewed hope for all”.

According to him, “our the APC presidential candidate is not only a problem solver, but also a genius, roadmap designer and one who, out of little or nothing, turned around the socioeconomic fortunes of Lagos State.”

He commended loyalists of APC in the state for their support in the face of daunting challenges.

The former governor commended them for continually remaining resolute, especially after the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.

Earlier, the acting State APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, urged the party’s loyalists to begin door-to-door campaign and mobilisation of people, to ensure victory for the party.

Lawal described the choice of Tinubu as a round peg in a round hole, adding that the time had come for all lovers of good governance to get him elected.

On his part, Timothy Owoeye, Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, expressed confidence that Oyetola would be victorious at the election petitions tribunal and returned as Osun governor.

He said that he was also confident that Tinubu would be elected president.

Owoeye described the outcome of the July 16, 2022 Osun governorship as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission as a temporary setback.

He said God would return Oyetola to govern the state for a second term before July this year.

The speaker urged party loyalists to embark on unit-based campaigns across the state.

He said that no effort must be spared to ensure victory for all the party’s candidates in the general elections.