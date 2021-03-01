The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, has described Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State as an epitome of good governance, adding that his style of governance and administrative prowess has changed the negative narratives of the State.

He also lauded Oyetola for spreading the dividends of democracy to nooks and crannies of the State in total compliance to the needs and aspirations of citizens.

This was as Governor Oyetola received the “Democrat of the Year Award” of the New Frontier Television Merit Award 2020 in Ibadan.

Dr. Ayokunle, speaking during the presentation of the award, which was in recognition of Governor Oyetola’s outstanding performance in governance since he assumed office as the Governor of Osun State in 2018, also lauded him for putting the people of the state first in his administration’s programme and policy implementation, adding that democracy is primarily for the benefit of the people.

In his response, Oyetola appreciated the organisers of the award for the honours done him, adding that the award was indeed a vote of confidence in recognition of the developmental work his administration has done in the last two years and three months in Office.

Oyetola, who was represented at the event by his Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, said the democratic standard that his administration upholds is to prioritise the welfare of the people of the State always.

He said: “This is why we have consistently run an inclusive governance framework by carrying our people, who are the original owners of the mandate that we hold, along in policy formulation and governance, including projects and programmes.

“Osun people have consistently motivated us in the delivery of democratic dividends across the State, which are firmly grounded in the key sectors of agriculture, tourism and mining.”

Other Awardees at the event included the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, who was represented by his Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who was represented by his Commissioner for Youths and Sports; Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, who was represented by his Chief of Staff; and Minister for Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare; among others.