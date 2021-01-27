Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has congratulated Air-Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, an indigene of the state, on his appointment as the new Chief of Air Staff by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oyetola said on Wednesday in Osogbo that Amao’s professionalism, hard work and dedication to service had qualified him for the appointment.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, described Amao’s appointment as deserving and a reward for loyalty, sacrifice and dedication to the service of the nation.

He also congratulated other service chiefs appointed by the President, describing the appointments as well-deserved.

Oyetola was optimistic that the new appointees would bring to bear their wealth of experience, knowledge and leadership skills on their duties.

“On behalf of the government and good people of the State of Osun, I heartily congratulate a worthy son of our dear state, AVM Isiaka Oladayo Amao, on his appointment as the new Chief of Air Staff by President Buhari.

“I also felicitate other service chiefs appointed by Mr President.’’

The governor described Amao as a core professional and an experienced military officer who had served the Nigerian Air Force in several capacities, and had participated in different operations within and outside the country.

“Until his appointment as the Chief of Air Staff, he was the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command.

“I strongly believe that his professionalism, hard work and dedication to service recommended him for the appointment.

“We appreciate President Buhari for considering a son of Osun for this position.

“This is a delicate national assignment, but we have no doubt that AVM Amao will bring his wealth of experience, knowledge and leadership skills to bear on his responsibilities as the Chief of Air Staff.

“He will make our state and the nation proud.

“I urge him to take off from where his predecessor, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, stopped, and ensure stronger collaboration between the Nigerian Air Force and sister services, in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

“This will ensure the restoration of enduring peace to all trouble areas in the country, particularly the North-East, North-West and South-West,” Oyetola said.