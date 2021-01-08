The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has expressed sadness over the death of Senator Adebayo Salami, the Baba Adinni of Osogbo and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the State, who passed on Thursday.

Salami represented Osun Central Senatorial District in the Senate from 1999 to 2003.

Reacting to the news of the Senator’s death, Oyetola in a post on his official Facebook page, commiserated with the family of the deceased and the Muslim community in Osun State.

The governor wrote: “Sad to learn of the passing of Baba Adinni of Osogbo and chieftain of our party, APC, Senator Adebayo Hamzat Salami. This is a huge loss, not only to his family and friends, but to the people of Osogbo and Osun at large.

“My prayers and thoughts are with his family and the Muslim community in Osun. As we mourn Baba Adinni’s demise, I pray Almighty Allah overlook his shortcomings, grant him a place in Aljannah Firdaus, and give the family and all those who mourn his demise the strength to bear this loss.”