Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has congratulated the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, on his 82nd birthday anniversary.

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Thursday in Osogbo described the monarch as a dependable father.

He said the monarch was a strong believer in progressive ideals, who had remained true to his conviction over the years.

The governor also described the royal father as a humble and amiable traditional ruler who belonged to a class of his own.

Oyetola said the Yoruba race was proud of the Alaafin’s intellectual prowess and commitment to its cause.

He said, ”On this auspicious occasion of your birthday anniversary, I join your family, friends, the Nigerian royal community and well-wishers to thank Almighty Allah for your life which has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and enduring contributions to the national discourse.

“On behalf of the Government and People of The State of Osun, I wish Iku Baba Yeye, one of the youngest octogenarians, happy birthday and many more years of the good life and service to the Yoruba race, Nigeria and humanity at large in sound health and vitality”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Alaafin of Oyo was born on October 15, 1938.